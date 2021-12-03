16 Omicron cases in Karnataka, not 2, claims H K Patil

Senior Congress leader H K Patil on Friday said, according to information available with him, as many as 16 persons had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in the state by December 2 evening.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, “A total of 16 people had returned positive for the Omicron variant of the virus in the state as on December 2. The situation is alarming, but the state government is doing precious little in tackling it.”

“Over 250 doctors had attended a conference held in Bengaluru on Nov 20. State’s first case of Omicron variant, a doctor, had also attended the meeting. His family members too have tested positive for Covid. However, there is no clarity on whether they are infected with the Omicron variant. What’s more disturbing is the fact that the state government has, so far, made no effort to collect the information about the conference attendees and trace their primary and secondary contacts,” Patil alleged.

He added, the doctors had hired 125 cabs and visited malls and restaurants after the conference got over.

“Last week, Bengaluru saw 466 international arrivals. However, only 100 international travellers were subjected to Covid tests. The government initiated measures to trace and collect the information about those who were not tested, only after the two cases were confirmed in the state,” Patil charged.

The Congress legislator urged the state government to make public the recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee in its 136th meeting and implement the same soon.

“The government should make arrangements to compulsorily screen travellers from Omicron-affected countries and make them undergo institutional quarantine. Also, steps should be taken to get genome sequencing reports at the earliest. Further, it should publish treatment guidelines for the patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus,” the former RDPR minister said.

The Election Commission should ease poll conduct rules to enable the government to convene meetings with elected representatives on Covid, he said.

