1640 screens in Mysuru to display D K Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony

Mysuru: 1640 screens display DKS oath-taking ceremony

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 10:52 ist
D K Shivakumar. DH Photo

District and City Congress committees are all set for the oath-taking ceremony of Congress leader D K Shivakumar as KPCC president.

As many as 1640 LED television screens are being put up across the district, including gram panchayats in rural Mysuru and at ward level in the city.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru and will be live telecast using the Zoom platform.

Congress City unit president R Murthy said that 100 people can watch the programme on a screen at a time. The KPCC has appointed one person per screen to monitor social distance is maintained among viewers, he said.

 

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Mysuru
kpcc
D K Shivakumar

