171 applicants for seven V-C posts in new varsities

The Higher Education Department has received 171 applications for the posts of vice-chancellors in seven newly created public universities in the state.

The government has created new universities at Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya, Bidar, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot and Haveri by upgrading existing postgraduate centres.

The V-C aspirants include those who are not eligible without minimum qualification. Some applicants have just 10 years of work experience, while other have only one year of service left. Some have failed to provide details about pending cases in the court.

For a change, the department has made it mandatory for applicants to submit details about pending court cases.

"Such applicants were rejected and we have also communicated the reason for the rejection," said a senior official of the department. The department has also allowed candidates to submit their objections by January 23.

Of the 171 candidates, 45 have failed to submit No Objection Certificate regarding pending court cases or any inquiry at the university level. "Six candidates have less than 10 years of teaching experience and seven are beyond the age bar of 67," explained the official.

Having 10 years of teaching experience is a must to apply for the V-C post as per the Karnataka State Universities Act. A search committee will recommend the panel of candidates to the government for final selection.

A majority of applicants are from private colleges.