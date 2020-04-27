18 people admitted for observation

Eighteen people with symptoms of Covid-19 were admitted to isolation wards in the district on Monday.

Around 15 samples were collected and sent for testing, while 40 samples are pending for the results.

As on Monday, 1,025 swab samples out of 1,068 samples had tested negative for Covid-19.

As many as 521 people are under home quarantine, while 27 people are quarantined in hospital. Three people with low risk have been discharged.

A total of 3,347 people were screened for the virus infection in the district.