18 students held as tension flares in Udupi college

As many as 18 students allegedly involved in the clashes were arrested and later released on bail

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 18 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 08:11 ist
Tension prevailed as two groups of students clashed over a trivial issue at Government First Grade College in Kaup on Friday.

Two groups of students studying in first and final year Bcom clashed. Police intervened and ensured that the clashes did not incite communal tensions. As many as 18 students allegedly involved in the clashes were arrested and later released on bail.

The clash broke out between the two groups of boys studying in different classes after the students had objected to a student from speaking to a girl of a different faith.

Udupi
Karnataka

