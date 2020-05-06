18 Tablighi Jamaat returnees quarantined in Pavagada

18 Tablighi Jamaat returnees quarantined in Pavagada

DHNS
DHNS, Pavagada (Tumakuru district),
  • May 06 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:06 ist

As many as 18 people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat, the religious convention that was held in Gujarat, to Pavagada, were quarantined in the students' hostel near Kurubarahalli Gate on Tuesday night.  

As soon as the news spread, villagers of Kurubarahalli, Balammanahalli, Naliganahalli and Gondarlahalli came to the spot and voiced their objection to the move. They demanded that the quarantined people should be shifted elsewhere to avoid the spread of the pandemic in their villagers.

As of now, no Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pavagada taluk. Officials pacified the villagers saying that the Tablighi returnees had been tested once and no Coronavirus positive cases had been found. They also assured them that they returnees would be tested again. 

Of the 18 people, 13 are from YN Hoskote. The other 5 are from Andhra Pradesh. They had accompanied the YN Hoskote people to Tablighi Jamaat in Gujarat. The people who came back from Ahmedabad were stopped by the police at the Chitradurga checkpoint and the deputy commissioner was notified. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tablighi Jamaat
quarantined
COVID-19
Lockdown

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 