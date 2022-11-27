187 coins removed from man's abdomen after surgery

Kumareshwar hospital doctors here conducted a successful surgery and removed as many as 187 coins from the abdomen.

The 58-year-old man from Lingasugur in Raichur district, suffering from a disorder, had swallowed the coins in the last few days, according to the team of doctors conducting the surgery.

The team comprised S Nijalingappa Medical College and Hanagal Kumareshwar hospital's Dr Ishwar Kalburgi, Dr Prakash Kattimani from the department of surgery and Dr Archana and Dr Roopal Hulakunde, both anaesthetists.

About 56 coins of Rs five denomination, 51 coins of Rs two denomination and 80 coins of Rs one denomination, all weighing one-and-half kilogram were removed.

He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of pain in the abdomen region. X-radiation and endoscopic images showed coins in the abdomen.

"Surgery was needed to save him. He was shifted to the hospital after unbearable pain. Coins have been removed after a successful surgery," Dr Ishwar Kalburgi told DH.