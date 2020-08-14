19 K'taka officers get President's Police Medal

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Aug 14 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 23:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

This Independence Day, a total of 19 police officers from the state will be conferred with the President’s Police medals.

While 18 of them, including eight DySPs, two police inspectors and three PSIs, will be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, V L N Prasanna Kumar, the ASI attached with CID, Bengaluru, will get the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

List of awardees

(Meritorious Service)

R Hemanth Kumar (DySP-SIT Lokayukta); Parameshwar Hegde (DySP- Economic Offences, CID); Manjunath Rajanna (DySP-ACB, Mandya); H M Shailendra (DySP-Somwarpet sub-division); Arun Nagegowda (DySP-Srirangapatna sub-division); H M Sathish (ACP-Traffic North, Bengaluru); H B Ramesh Kumar (DySP-State Intelligence); P Umesh (DySP-Police Training School, Mysuru); C N Diwakara (CPI-Madikeri Rural); G N Rudresh (RPI, KSRP); Lakshminarayan B A (SI-Special Branch, Bengaluru); M H Chandrashekar (RSI-KSRP, Bengaluru); K Jayaprakash (SI-Wireless, M’luru City Control Room); H Nanjundaiah (ASI-DCRB CB’Pur); Ateeq-ur-Rahman (ASI-Agumbe, Shivamogga); Ramanjanaiah (ASI-KB Cross, Tumakuru); R N Balikai (ASI-Ranebennur Rural) and K Honnappa (head constable-Bengaluru.

VLN Prasanna Kumar (ASI-CID) has been named for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Police
Independence Day

