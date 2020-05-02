19 Uttara Kannada students brought back from MP

A group of 19 students from the district were on Saturday safety brought back to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Malagi in Mundgod taluk by special buses from Madhya Pradesh.

The students were admitted to the JNV, Junapani, Bhopal district, for class 9 this academic year. They were kept at a hostel since March 22.

They could not leave for the state as train services were suspended before they were ready for the travel. Hence, they were kept at the local hostel.

Based on requests by parents, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, directed the chief secretary to get in touch with the Madhya Pradesh government to bring back the students.

Hebbar, who visited the JNV, said that the students would be sent to their homes in two days after medical tests.

According to the JNV authorities, the decision was taken to bring back the students as their parents were worried. The students were safe at the JNV, Junapani and all facilities were provided to them at the hostel.