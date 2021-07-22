190 students from Alva's PU College score full marks

190 students from Alva's PU College score full marks

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said that 445 students in Dakshina Kannada had scored full marks

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 190 students of Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri have secured full marks in the II PUC examination.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said that 445 students in Dakshina Kannada had scored full marks. Of these, 190 are from Alva’s College, he added. Forty students have scored 599 marks while 385 students have scored more than 590 marks. A total of 1,637 students have passed with distinction, Alva added. 

