190 students from Alva's PU College score full marks

As many as 190 students of Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri have secured full marks in the II PUC examination.
Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said that 445 students in Dakshina Kannada had scored full marks. Of these, 190 are from Alva’s College, he added. Forty students have scored 599 marks while 385 students have scored more than 590 marks. A total of 1,637 students have passed with distinction, Alva added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021
Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza
100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals
In Pics | Countries without armed forces
In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks
Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.
Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip