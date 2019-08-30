1k volunteers clean up flood-hit Hole Alur town

More than 1,000 volunteers descended on the flood-affected Hole Alur town in Gadag district - with a noble cause - to clean the town of slush and plastic waste.

The volunteers from Dharwad, Ilkal, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, Koppal and Kolhapur in Maharashtra joined hands under the aegies of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation of Revdanda in Raigad district of Maharashtra for this purpose. The volunteers arrived at 6.30 in the morning, wearing glouses and boots, holding pick axes and cleaned the drains filled with slush - all as a service.

The volunteers of the Foundation had identified Hole Alur two weeks ago for cleanliness drive. Vijay Lakkundi, the Hubballi representative of the Foundation said that they cleaned up schools, colleges, government office premises and residential localities.