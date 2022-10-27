2 controversial dialogues in ‘Head Bush’ to be muted

The makers of the recent Kannada gangster film ‘Head Bush’, on Thursday, decided to mute two dialogues in the film following a controversy.

Actor Dhananjaya, who has also bankrolled the film, came under fire on Wednesday for “hurting religious sentiments.”

K Satish, chairman of the Karaga Utsava Committee and Sree Dharmaraya Swamy Temple’s managing committee president, had complained to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) that two dialogues in the film had insulted the Thigala community members who traditionally conduct the Karaga festival.

In a press conference at the KFCC on Thursday, Dhananjaya said that the dialogues --- “Jujubi (useless) Karaga” and another that insults a senior temple priest -- will be muted.

“I interacted with people from the Thigala community and also spoke to the organisers of the Karaga festival. I learnt a lot and they, in fact, appreciated our efforts in the film. Two dialogues, which have hurt their sentiments, will be muted,” Dhananjaya told reporters at a press conference.

On Wednesday, the actor fell prey to a big controversy when people claimed that ‘Head Bush’ had insulted Veeragase, a popular folk dance, in a fight sequence.

Dhananjaya clarified that in the particular scene, “People, playing notorious killers, are disguised as Veeragase dancers. Hence, they are seen in sporting shoes and are also not entirely dressed as Veeragase dancers. The actual performers are correctly portrayed in the scene and the film’s team has not insulted the tradition.”