2 drops of lemon in nose can prevent Covid, claims Sankeshwar; WHO, scientists say no scientific proof for this

Two drops of lemon in the nose can increase oxygen saturation level in the body and prevent Covid-19 infection, claimed noted industrialist and VRL Group Chairman Vijay Sankeshwar.

However, the World Health Organisation and the United States National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine in their official websites have stated that there is no scientific evidence of lemon juice able to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Lemon contains Vitamin C that is essential for your health, however, there’s no evidence to show that it can boost or provide strong protection to the immune system,” the websites said.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday Sankeshwar said he along with his family members and 200 others have used lemon drops and their immune system has improved. “Last night two of my senior officials had reported low oxygen levels. I suggested them to use lemon and within half an hour, their oxygen levels rose from 88% to 96%,” he said without giving any supporting evidence. He said 80% of India’s oxygen scarcity problem that hospitals are facing can be addressed by using this ‘lemon therapy’.

He said the current oxygen scarcity is artificial and can be managed through proper management. “Linde India, which produces 50% of India’s liquid oxygen, used to supply only 1 per cent of its production for medical purposes and 99% for industrial use earlier. However, with the Modi government banning the supply of liquid oxygen to industries, the oxygen scarcity issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

While he advised people to take doctors' advice to treat themselves against the Covid-19, he also asked people to use ‘home remedies and medicines’.

'Big mistake'

Sankeshwar, whose VRL Group holds the record in Limca Book of Records for the single largest fleet owner of commercial vehicles in the private sector, said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big mistake of announcing free ration to 80 crore Indians. “Only 30-40 lakh people are in utter poverty in India. The government should have provided free ration to only them. By announcing free ration to a large number of people the Modi government has made a big mistake. Labourers are not coming to work as they are getting free ration,” he said.

Government should not have held elections or Khumb Mela during the pandemic, he said and added that in spite of all these, chief ministers of all States and the prime minister has done commendable work.