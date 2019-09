Two youth drowned in a lake at Betgeri in the taluk when they were immersing Ganesh idols on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Sagar Pandurang Gurav (20) and Omkar Ramling Sutar (16), both residents of Betgeri.

The incident took place in the lake near Ishwarlinga temple in the village. Omkar had ventured in the middle of the lake and drowned. Sagar drowned while trying to rescue him.

Khanapur police have registered a case.