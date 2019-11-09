2 from Belagavi drown in Goa beach

Two persons from Belagavi district drowned while swimming off the popular Morjim beach in North Goa on Saturday evening, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Magdum (26) and Abhijeet Magdum (33) both from Belagavi. They were part of a group of eight tourists who had travelled from north Karnataka to Goa on a holiday, police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Sandesh Chodankar said.

Police sources said, that members of the group had allegedly consumed alcohol before stepping into the sea. In all six persons have drowned off the seas in Goa since the beginning of October, while 175 persons were rescued by lifeguards, posted on the beaches.