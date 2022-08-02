2 girls killed in landslide in Kukke Subrahmanya

Bodies of two children, both girls, were retrieved from debris after a massive landslide buried their house in Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya on Monday night.
The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.
Following heavy rains in Subrahmanya, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V declared a holiday on Tuesday for Anganwadis, schools, colleges in Sullia and Kadaba taluks.
