2 girls killed in landslide in Kukke Subrahmanya

The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital

  Aug 02 2022, 10:05 ist
  updated: Aug 02 2022, 10:05 ist
Bodies of two children, both girls, were retrieved from debris after a massive landslide buried their house in Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya on Monday night.

The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

Following heavy rains in Subrahmanya, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V declared a holiday on Tuesday for Anganwadis, schools, colleges in Sullia and Kadaba taluks.

