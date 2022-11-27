2 govt docs demand money for C-section, suspended

The health department's action against Dr Shashikala and Dr Aishwarya came after a purported video of the two demanding money from a man

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 07:44 ist
Everyone in the ward would follow Manjunath's example if they accepted just Rs 2,000, the doctors are heard saying. Credit: iStock Images

Two gynaecologists from the Bidadi community health centre have been suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 6,000 for performing a C-section.

The health department's action against Dr Shashikala and Dr Aishwarya came after a purported video of the two demanding money from a man went viral on social media.

"The video shows the two doctors demanding money. They have been suspended. There will be a departmental inquiry to ascertain who all were demanding money at the centre," Dr Kantharaju, District Health Officer, told DH.

A C-section was performed on Roopa, wife of Manjunath from Bidadi, four days ago. The duo allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 before discharging Roopa.

The video shows Manjunath pleading that he had just Rs 2,000 on him while the doctors are heard saying that they needed to pay Rs 2,000 each to three others.

Everyone in the ward would follow Manjunath's example if they accepted just Rs 2,000, the doctors are heard saying.

Manjunath had secretly filmed the conversation. 

A team led by Dr Kantharaju and Dr Manjunath visited the centre for inspection after the video went viral.

Karnataka
Bribes
C-sections

