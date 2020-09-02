2 held for issuing death threat to Mangaluru inspector

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  Sep 02 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 10:55 ist
Mangaluru City police arrested two persons, including a minor, on charges of issuing a death threat and abusing police inspector Shantharam in connection with anti-CAA protest on December 26.

The arrested youth is Mohammed Shafiq, a resident of Bondanthila and a minor. Shantharam had filed a complaint at Mangalore East Police Station.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, realising the gravity of the case, had it transferred to Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police station. Shafiq has been remanded in judicial custody.

