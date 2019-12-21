2 killed in tanker blast in Vijayapura

Two labourers were killed on the spot after the tanker they were welding, exploded at a garage in the city on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Veerendra Kumar Prajapathi (28) of Uttar Pradesh and Raju Gidde (30) of Vijayapura. Three more persons sustained injuries in the mishap.

The tanker was used for transporting ethanol and was said to have been brought to garage for repair.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikkam, who visited the spot, said that no conclusion could be arrived at about the incident and more information would be available only after a probe.