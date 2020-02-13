2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for unsafe landing

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended two SpiceJet pilots for four-and-a-half months for the unsafe landing of an aircraft on the tabletop runway at the Mangaluru airport in October last year, “jeopardising the safety of the aircraft and the passengers”.

The SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Mangaluru had an unstabilised landing at the airport, which is located on the top of a hill and surrounded by gorges and tropical forests on either side.

The suspension of both the pilots is for 135 days from the day of the incident – October 31, 2019.

DGCA has issued show-cause notices to the pilot-in-command and the first officer of the flight, replies to which were found not satisfactory.

“Delayed corrective input by the crew after touchdown led the aircraft deviating further left and jeopardising the safety of the aircraft and the passengers,” the DGCA found.

An investigation by the civil aviation regulator found that the aircraft had touched down the left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway

edge lights.

The runway at the Mangaluru airport is just 30 metres away from the gorge.