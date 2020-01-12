2 suspected ultras held in Gundlupet

Police have arrested two people in Gundlupet town in the district on charges of being associated with suspected terrorists in Kerala.

The district police, in association with the internal security division and anti-terrorism force, conducted a joint operation late on Saturday night and arrested the duo, sources said. One among them is said to be a moulvi and had given refuge to a person, who was in touch with the Kerala-based terrorists.

The police have refused to reveal the names of the arrested and other details. According to the police, both the arrested are local residents. They have been taken to Bengaluru for further inquiry.

According to the state intelligence wing, former Al-Ummah activists had held a meeting at the house of Mehboob Pasha at Sudduguntepalya in Bengaluru. As Pasha was suspected to be hiding in Chamarajanagar, the police conducted an operation. There is no confirmation whether Mehboob Pasha is one of the arrested.