Two persons who had arrived in Chikkamagaluru taluk from the UK have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Their samples will be sent for testing in Nimhans for further testing. Those who tested positive are in the age group of 40 and 39. Both have been admitted to designated covid hospital for treatment. A total of 18 persons had arrived in the district from UK. The samples of two have been tested positive, said DC Dr Bagadi Gautham.