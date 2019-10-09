2 Union ministers conspiring against BSY: Yatnal

BJP MLA from Bijapur Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said that if he had not voiced the flood victims’ issue, the situation would have arisen for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to resign in 15 to 20 days.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “I have information from my sources in Delhi that two Union ministers from the state are conspiring to finish Yediyurappa politically. Because of these two ministers, the chief minister is being denied an appointment with the prime minister over flood relief.”

“If you (party leadership) are not happy with Yediyurappa’s style of functioning, tell him that he’s 76 years old and ask him to resign,” he said.

Yediyurappa and Ananth Kumar had a difference of opinion on many issues. But they would shun their differences when it came to the interests of the party and the state, Yatnal added.

After I said in open that our Union ministers are not doing enough to get flood relief funds from the Centre. Two Union ministers went to Delhi to complain against me. The party unit in the state is suffering because of the ministers in question, Yatnal, also the former Union minister, alleged.

Replying to a query, Yatnal said, “I have not breached party discipline. Hence, I will not reply to the show-cause notice. However, I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Working President J P Nadda seeking their appointment so that I can apprise them of the plight of flood victims and the need for the immediate release of relief.”

Yatnal had mounted a verbal attack on Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda and party MPs from the state saying that they

‘are not doing enough’ to get funds from the Centre for flood relief. Following which, the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, last week, issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal.

“Your intent, utterances and allegations against the party and its leaders constitute a serious breach of the Party discipline as defined in the constitution and rules of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You insulted and denigrated the “herculean efforts” being made by the BJP to secure flood relief for Karnataka,” stated the notice issued by member-secretary of the committee Om Pathak.