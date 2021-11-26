20 contestants withdraw from Council poll fray

20 contestants withdraw from Council poll fray

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 26 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 06:57 ist

 A total of 20 candidates have withdrawn from the fray for the December 10 Legislative Council election.

This includes JD(S) Kodagu candidate HU Isaq, the Election Commission said on Friday. The remaining 19 candidates are Independents. No candidates have withdrawn their papers in the local authorities' seats of Bidar, Bellary, Hassan, Tumkur, Mandya, Bangalore Rural, Kolar, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga and Gulbarga.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Legislative Council polls
JD(S)
Kodagu
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 