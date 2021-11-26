20 contestants withdraw from Council poll fray

A total of 20 candidates have withdrawn from the fray for the December 10 Legislative Council election.
This includes JD(S) Kodagu candidate HU Isaq, the Election Commission said on Friday. The remaining 19 candidates are Independents. No candidates have withdrawn their papers in the local authorities' seats of Bidar, Bellary, Hassan, Tumkur, Mandya, Bangalore Rural, Kolar, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga and Gulbarga.
