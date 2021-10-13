20 parked motorcycles gutted in fire in Mumbai's Kurla

20 parked motorcycles gutted in fire in Mumbai's Kurla

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2021, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 08:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out earlier this morning. The fire has reportedly been doused by the fire department's personnel.

More to follow...

India News
Fire
Mumbai

