20 parked motorcycles gutted in fire in Mumbai's Kurla

Around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out earlier this morning. The fire has reportedly been doused by the fire department's personnel.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bGBXV2rkzE — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Check out latest videos from DH:

More to follow...