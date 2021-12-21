2,000 cases of domestic violence on elders in Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban and Ballari districts occupy the top two positions in terms of maximum cases of domestic violence on senior citizens in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
While 447 such cases were booked in Bengaluru Urban in these two years, Ballari district recorded 393 cases. A total of 2,193 cases of domestic violence on senior citizens were registered across the state in two years Woman & Child Welfare and Disabled & Senior Citizens Empowerment Minister Halappa Achar told the Council.
