2,000 cases of domestic violence on elders in Karnataka

While 447 such cases were booked in Bengaluru Urban in two years, Ballari district recorded 393 cases

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 23:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Bengaluru Urban and Ballari districts occupy the top two positions in terms of maximum cases of domestic violence on senior citizens in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

While 447 such cases were booked in Bengaluru Urban in these two years, Ballari district recorded 393 cases. A total of 2,193 cases of domestic violence on senior citizens were registered across the state in two years Woman & Child Welfare and Disabled & Senior Citizens Empowerment Minister Halappa Achar told the Council.

