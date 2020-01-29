2,000 trees to be axed for NH-206 widening

As many as 1,968 trees along National Highway 206 (Tumakuru-Shivamogga), are proposed to be axed for the widening work of 49-KM stretch of the NH, which passes through Tarikere and Kadur taluks.

Deputy Conservator of Forests N H Jagannath said a meeting inviting objections from the people will be held at the office of DCF, Kadur, on January 31. Saplings of jack-fruit, neem and other useful trees will be planted on both sides of the road, after the widening.

The forest department has already approved the axing of 3,455 trees for the widening of Kaduru-Mudigere road on NH 173.

An engineer from the National Highways Authority of India said that the tender process was in progress for Rs 900-crore road work project and the work was expected to be started by June.