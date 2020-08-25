201 fresh cases, 6 more Covid-19 fatalities in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities continued in Dakshina Kannada with the district administration recording 201 fresh cases and six more fatalities on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that of the fresh cases, 128 are asymptomatic and 73 are symptomatic. Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest of 144 cases followed by 22 from Bantwal, 18 from other districts, five each in Puttur and Sullia and seven from Belthangady.

The Covid-19 discharges outnumbered fresh cases on Monday. A total of 241 discharges were recorded in the district. Of the discharges, three are from Covid care centres, 180 from home isolation and 58 are from hospitals.

The total Covid-19 cases in the district stand at 10,531 and 2,297 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and under home isolation, added the DC.

Of the fresh cases, 70 were suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI), and nine were suffering from SARI. The contact tracing of 72 infected is underway while 49 infected are the primary contacts of those already infected persons.

The district has recorded six Covid fatalities, thus taking the tally of deaths to 316. Of the six deaths, three were from Mangaluru, two from Bantwal and one was from outside the district.