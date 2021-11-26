2022 Calendar: Plan your holiday

The Cabinet has approved the list of public holidays for the calendar year 2022. These are holidays in addition to second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In Kodagu district, a local holiday will be declared for Kail Muhuruth on September 3, 2022, Tula Sankramana on October 18, 2022, and Huthari Festival on December 8, 2022, as they fall on Sundays.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa
AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk