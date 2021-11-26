2022 Calendar: Plan your holiday

The Cabinet has approved the list of public holidays for the calendar year 2022. These are holidays in addition to second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

In Kodagu district, a local holiday will be declared for Kail Muhuruth on September 3, 2022, Tula Sankramana on October 18, 2022, and Huthari Festival on December 8, 2022, as they fall on Sundays.