2022 Calendar: Plan your holiday

2022 Calendar: Plan your holiday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 06:52 ist

The Cabinet has approved the list of public holidays for the calendar year 2022. These are holidays in addition to second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

In Kodagu district, a local holiday will be declared for Kail Muhuruth on September 3, 2022, Tula Sankramana on October 18, 2022, and Huthari Festival on December 8, 2022, as they fall on Sundays.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
public holidays
Calender

Related videos

What's Brewing

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 