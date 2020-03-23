209 home quarantined in Ballari district

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:45 ist

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul has said that 209 persons, who have arrived in the district from various countries, have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of
Covid-19.

He said, “Twenty-nine people have arrived from various other places on Monday alone. They have been told not to venture out of their houses. They are under observation. So far, the throat swab of a total of 19 people have been sent for test. Among them, 16 have tested negative and the report of three people are yet to reach us.”

