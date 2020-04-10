22 people test negative in Kolar district

A total of 22 people from Narasapur village in the district, who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive person from Bayalur Narasapur, tested negative.

The man from Bayalu Narasapur in Bengaluru rural district had visited many parts of the district. He is one of 34 people from the district who reportedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13 and 15.

After he returned to his native place, his throat swabs and blood samples were sent to the laboratory for a report. The investigation reports indicated that he had Covid-19. At present, he is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru .

Members of three families in Narasapur village and two families in Vemagal had come in contact with him. All 22 people were kept under home quarantine.

The development had raised concerns in the district.

Meanwhile, the health department has traced 12 persons of three families from Vemagal who had come in contact with the man. About 12 members of two families in Narasapur too have been traced. Throat swabs and blood samples of all 24 people have been sent to the laboratory for reports.

They have been advised home quarantine.