23 Karnataka districts report zero Covid deaths

Karnataka reported 1,151 fresh infections on Monday. Bengaluru accounted for 270 of the total cases.

A total of 10 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 37,155. This is the first time in months that 23 districts reported zero deaths.

Three deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada district and two from Hassan. Belagavi, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakaru and Udupi reported one death each.

The total number of cases now are 29,39,767. As many as 1,442 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 28,82,331.

The state now has 20,255 active patients, over half of them are in two districts alone.

While there are 7,669 active cases in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada has 2,886 cases.

The positivity rate for the day touched 1.08%, while the case fatality rate was 0.86%. As many as 1,06,364 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests to 4,20,71,388.

With 5,28,909 jabs administered on Monday alone, the state has given 3,74,62,848 doses so far. As many as 2,86,45,215 people have been administered the first dose, while 88,17,633 people have been given the second dose.