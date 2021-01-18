23 KAS officers promoted to IAS

23 KAS officers promoted to IAS

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 02:35 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

The Centre on Monday approved the promotion of 23 Karnataka Administrative Service officers to Indian Administrative Service rank.

As per notification issued by Department of Personnel and Training following KAS officers have been conferred promoted to IAS rank.

Zehera Naseem, Vijayamahatesh B Danammanavar, Govinda Reddy, Prabhuling Kavalikatti, Vyshali M L, Ramya S, Balachandra S N, Bharati D, Yogesh A M , Shivaprasad P R , Gangadharaswamy G M, Vidyakumari, Nagendra Prasad K, Kumara, Venkatesh T, Gayathri K M, Poornima B R , Jayavaibhavaswamy, Sangappa, Suresh B Itnal, Prabhu G, Anuradha K N and Nagaraj N M.

The promotion is subject to outcome of writ petition filed by Sangappa in Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court, said the order.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka Administrative Service
Karnataka
IAS

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

 