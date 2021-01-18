23 KAS officers promoted to IAS

The Centre on Monday approved the promotion of 23 Karnataka Administrative Service officers to Indian Administrative Service rank.

As per notification issued by Department of Personnel and Training following KAS officers have been conferred promoted to IAS rank.

Zehera Naseem, Vijayamahatesh B Danammanavar, Govinda Reddy, Prabhuling Kavalikatti, Vyshali M L, Ramya S, Balachandra S N, Bharati D, Yogesh A M , Shivaprasad P R , Gangadharaswamy G M, Vidyakumari, Nagendra Prasad K, Kumara, Venkatesh T, Gayathri K M, Poornima B R , Jayavaibhavaswamy, Sangappa, Suresh B Itnal, Prabhu G, Anuradha K N and Nagaraj N M.

The promotion is subject to outcome of writ petition filed by Sangappa in Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court, said the order.