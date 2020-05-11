240 Kannadigas, techie’s body to arrive at KIA from London

As many as 240 Kannadigas and the body of techie Shivaraj Gadegeppagowda Patil, a Hubballi resident who committed suicide in the UK, will arrive on a special Air India flight at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at 3 am on Monday.

The aircraft took off from London hours before the Karnataka government decided not to allow bodies of Kannadigas who passed away in other states to be brought back.

The wife and son of Shivaraj, who passed away 58 days ago in London, are also travelling in the flight. Other passengers include Congress MLC Jayamala’s daughter Soundarya, students and a few stranded tourists.

Most of the passengers are returning due to health emergencies.

The AI flight will be the first aircraft to land in Karnataka as part of the Union government’s ‘Vande Bharat’ repatriation mission.

Meanwhile, the B S Yediyurappa government has decided to not allow the bodies of Kannadigas who died in other states to be brought back.

“If someone dies in other states, their body shall not be brought to Karnataka. Their last rites shall be performed wherever they are,” a statement read.

The government said that it didn’t matter if the person died outside a red zone. “Their last rites will be done at the place of their death,” it added.

Last rites in Bengaluru

The last rites of 37-year-old Shivaraj will be performed in Bengaluru today. The father of the deceased techie will be arriving in the state capital to perform the cremation.

Shivaraj, who was residing in London since 2011, had committed suicide on March 13 due to personal reasons. But with passenger flights suspended due to the lockdown, the body was not repatriated to India.

Since the parents of Shivaraj, residents of Navanagar in Hubballi, wanted to see their son for one final time, family members and forums in the UK contacted the Indian Embassy in London. Later, the UK government assured them of making arrangements to shift the body.

On Sunday, Shivaraj’s body was moved to the special aircraft for transportation from London to Bengaluru.

On arrival, the body will be shifted via an ambulance and the last rites will be performed in Bengaluru on Monday evening.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan said they have received a written communication from the state government regarding the arrival of Shivaraj’s body.

Sources in the district administration informed DH that neighbours were against bringing the body to the house fearing spread of the virus.