25-year-old rogue elephant captured at Mathuru Reserve Forest

Rogue elephant captured at Mathuru Reserve Forest

DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jan 26 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 21:53 ist
A team comprising veterinarian Majid, Muralidharan, sharp shooter Venkatesh, RFO Mohan, surrounded the elephant and darted it. Credit: Prajawani Photo

The Forest department personnel were successful in capturing the rogue elephant at Mathuru Reserve Forest in Yasalur hobli of Hassan district on Tuesday.

After receiving information that a herd of elephants was spotted at Yasalur forest area, the personnel transported the tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy, Ganesha, Krishna, Sugreev and Dhananjaya in trucks, and began the combing operation by afternoon.

A team comprising veterinarian Majid, Muralidharan, sharp shooter Venkatesh, RFO Mohan, surrounded the elephant and darted it. The jumbo, walked around a kilometre and got tranquilised. The personnel, later chained and captured it.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Basavaraju confirmed it and said a 25-year-old wild jumbo has been captured. It will be translocated after fixing a radio collar to know its movements. On Wednesday, another female jumbo would be radio collared, he said.

Karnataka
elephant
wildlife
Hassan

