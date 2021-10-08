25,000 vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka to be filled soon: Sriramulu

'25k vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka to be filled soon'

DHNS
DHNS, Sindhanur (Raichur district),
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 02:56 ist
Minister of Transport and Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister of Transport and Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu said on Friday that the state government would soon take measures to fill about 25,000 vacancies in various government departments in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, "The government is committed towards the all-round development of the Kalyana Karnataka. The KKRDB and the government agencies should utilise the grants appropriately. The government is ready to provide additional grants," he said adding that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against the officials if found lax in implementing the provisions of Article 371J.

On the conflicting views of JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy on RSS, Sriramulu said, "Deve Gowda praises RSS because he is aware of the Sangh and its activities. But his son's (H D Kumaraswamy) comments on RSS and its legacy has only exposed his ignorance... Kumaraswamy makes such statements for publicity," he charged.

