2,571 people tested for Covid-19 in Tumakuru

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 03 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 19:02 ist

As many as 2,571 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the district to date said District Health Officer Dr B R Chandrika, here on Sunday.  Of these, 2,218 throat swab and sputum samples have tested negative for the virus, she added.

A total of seven people tested positive for the pandemic and two of them are dead. Two have recovered fully. As many as four people infected with the virus are being treated at the district hospital. A total of 24 samples were rejected and 322 reports are awaited the doctor said.

 

Covid-19 positive cases
COVID-19
samples collected

