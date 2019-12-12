26-yr-old lures 6-yr-old to play with him, rapes her

A 26-year-old man lured a six-year-old girl to play with him and allegedly raped her at an agriculture field near his house at a village in the taluk on Wednesday evening.

The suspect is Sunil Balu Balnayak, a married man, is a resident of Lakshmi Galli.

The girl’s father came looking for the girl near Sunil’s house and the incident of sexual assault came to light. The suspect fled the spot. The girl’s father then informed the police about the incident.

It is said that Balu Balnayak, the suspect’s father, tried to hush up the incident. Kakati police inspector Shrishail Koujalgi visited the village for inquiry. The victim has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment and tests.

Sunil has been arrested by the police. He has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Residents of Kadoli and the city tried to assault Sunil when he was produced in

the court on Thursday evening, but the police stopped them.

The people staged protests and blocked the road in front of the court, when police detained those who tried to assault the suspect.