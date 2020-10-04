285-year-old Kabini rail-cum-road bridge near Nanjangud to get facelift

If everything goes as per plan, the 285-year-old Kabini rail-cum-road bridge, constructed across River Kapila, near Nanjangud in Mysuru district, will turn a tourist attraction. It is one of the oldest rail bridges in the world.

The Mysuru division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to preserve the bridge. The bridge, which connects Mysuru and Nanjangud, is damaged and not in use since 2007. The Mysore division is rich with many such monumental structures.

According to the authorities, trains were running on the bridge for more than 100 years between 1902 and January 2007. With the establishment of a broad-gauge railway link in 2007 by constructing a new bridge, the vintage bridge fell into oblivion.

The bridge was built in 1735 by Dalvoy Devaraj and the railway track was laid in 1899. The bridge was built using brick, sand, lime mortar and stone. The engineering marvel, built in Gothic style, is unique in design to accommodate metre gauge railway line parallel to road traffic over a length of 300 metres.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), said Indian Railways has vast heritage and is always at the forefront to take necessary measures to preserve it.

The DRM, along with engineers, inspected the heritage structure recently and took stock of its condition. She decided to initiate a detailed proposal to protect this structure, duly reflecting its old glory.

The structure will be strengthened, while protecting its heritage look. Measures to illuminate the structure during night and to instal an information board will be taken, she said.

The proposal will be submitted to the headquarters for necessary approval of funds. Works will be taken up at the earliest, so that it becomes an attraction to the public during the festive season, she said.