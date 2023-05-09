3 bidders for ‘108’ services, but probe stalls tender process

Karnataka will take more time to get a new service provider for its ‘108’ ambulance services, as the tender process has been stalled due to an ongoing inquiry. State health department has shortlisted three bidders, but the process was stuck by March-end.

In January, the high court disposed of a PIL about the poor quality of ‘108’ services run by GVK, after the government submitted that fresh tenders would be called soon.

Though the government had terminated its MoU with GVK back in 2017 due to poor service quality, GVK continues to run services as tender process is lagging.

However, there were no bids for the fresh tenders invited in January compelling the department to extend the deadline three times. Four companies then made bids, of which three were shortlisted. These are Ziqitza and EduSpark, along with GVK despite its poor record.

The selected company can either provide the service by itself, or be part of a consortium wherein it will partner with one to two other companies that facilitate software and operations.

While Ziqitza has experience providing ambulance services in Maharashtra, EduSpark is a new firm that plans to partner with an Israeli ambulance-service company, says Dr Prabhudev Gowda, Deputy Director at state health department.

Though the procurement committee for 108 services completed the technical evaluation of the bids, the minutes of the meeting have not yet been approved, says Gowda. This is because the government initiated an inquiry in March end on receiving an email complaint

about corruption.

“The email had partial information and the government initiated an inquiry against some officials based on this. The officer in charge of ambulance services was replaced. Currently the Executive Director of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) is conducting the inquiry,” says T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

“SAST has submitted a partial report as they were unable to reach the complainant. We have asked them to try contacting the complainant again and submit a full report. Until they submit the report and the government responds to it, the tender process has been stopped,” Kumar says.

Gowda and Health Commissioner D Randeep say they are not privy to the inquiry details and were awaiting the government’s directions on the tender process.