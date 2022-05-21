3 children among 7 killed in road accident in Dharwad

In a horrific road accident, seven persons including three children were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries when the cab in which they were travelling rammed into a tree.

Overloading of passengers and rash, negligent driving was what led to the mishap, the police said. All 20 persons in the vehicle were returning home after attending an engagement.

Of the 13 injured, two are critical. All are undergoing treatment at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

This accident took place at Baad Cross, around 12 kms from Dharwad city, at 3:00 am. Four persons died on the spot and three in the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhushri (20), Maheshwar (11) and Shambulingayya (35). All are vilagers of Benkatti

A case has been registered at the Dharwad rural police station.