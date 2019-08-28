3 children buried alive under sand in Koppal

Three children were buried alive after a sand hillock caved on them at Navali village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Savita Arjuna (3), Kavita Arjuna (1) and Sonu Vittal (8), all from Pali village of Raigad district in Maharashtra. They belonged to tribal families which had migrated to Koppal in search of livelihood. These families were into making charcoal using “jali” tree more commonly found in the district.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning when the parents of the children were busy making charcoal. The children were playing near a huge deposit of sand, which caved in all of a sudden, burying all the three.

SP Renuka Sukumar visited the spot. Kanakagiri police have registered a case.