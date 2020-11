Three power men working with the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) were injured after they fell off an electric pole at Bannur in T Narasipur taluk of the district.

Tyagaraju, Mahindra and Mallesh were working with the Bannur Sub-Division and were involved in maintainance work and supplying power using a battery.

All three are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mysuru.