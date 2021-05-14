3 fatalities, 1,220 fresh Covid cases in Udupi

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 14 2021, 23:54 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 03:38 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Three Covid-19 fatalities and 1,220 fresh cases were reported in the district on Friday.

Following the fatalities, the death tally has risen to 254. Among the victims, two, including a woman, are from Udupi and one from Kundapura.

Out of 1,220 cases, 540 are from Kundapura, 472 from Udupi and 205 are from Karkala. Three are from outside the district.

As many as 1,201 patients are in home isolation while 19 were admitted to hospitals. Out of 1,220, 970 are asymptomatic and 250 are symptomatic. The district has 7,619 active cases with patients being treated in different hospitals and homes.

