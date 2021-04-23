3 held for black marketing Remdesivir injection in Karnataka

The Kalaburagi police on Friday arrested three people for selling Remdesivir injection, which is in high demand due to a sharp spike in Covid-19, at exorbitant prices.

The arrested have been identified as Bhimashankar Mallappa Arabol (27), a X-ray technician at Nagalekar Diagnosis and Atharva Chest Clinic and a resident of Yalavar in Jewargi taluk; Lakshmikanth Channappa Mulage (20), a resident of Ankalaga village in Afzalpur taluk and an employee of Siddaganga Medicals, and Jilani khazakhan (32), a staff nurse and a resident of Qamar Colony in the city.

“The accused had purchased Remdesivir injection from Bengaluru and Belagavi through their friends. They sold a vial for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25, 000. A total of 14 vials of Remdesivir and three mobile phones have been recovered from them,” City Police Commissioner N Sateesh Kumar said.

A case has been registered with the Brahmapur police station under the Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.