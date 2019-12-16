3 held for posing as customs officers

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Sunday night, arrested three people who posed as Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

The accused are Riyaz, Mohammed Saheb Karabo and Khazi Aftab. The trio approached Mohammad Shamas, a passenger, who had arrived from Muscat after completing his immigration and customs check formalities.

They allegedly snatched his passport and directed him to proceed with them for further checking and enquiry. Shamas who got suspicious freed himself from their clutches and rushed to the QRT of CISF for help. QRT personnel rushed to the spot and arrested the trio.

On enquiry, the accused claimed that Shamas was a gold smuggler. Sensing the gravity of the situation, CISF informed the Customs officials and local police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that it was a case of planned extortion wherein the trio impersonate as Customs officials.

On a complaint lodged by Shamas, CISF handed over the imposters along with Shamas to the Mangaluru City police for further investigations.