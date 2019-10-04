3 injured as CM's security vehicle topples

As many as three persons suffered injuries when the chief minister's security vehicle, in which they were travelling, toppled over and fell into the sugarcane fields on Mudhol-Nippani state highway near Saidapur Cross in Rabkavi-Banahatti taluk on Friday.

The incident occurred when the security vehicle was on its way to receive Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was arriving to Bagalkot district after his inspection of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district.

The injured have been identified as PSI Kumar Hadkar attached to Ilkal police station, constable Manjunath Rathod, and driver Shivanand Kattimani, attached to Mahalingapur police station. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Mahalingapur town.

Another security vehicle was provided in its place to escort the chief minister after his arrival in Bagalkot district.