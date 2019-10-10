3 killed as truck ploughs into idol procession

Three people, including a child, were killed on the spot and four others injured after an 18-wheeler truck ploughed into a Durga idol immersion procession on the Kagwad-Ganeshwadi road in Kagwad town, Belagavi district, on Wednesday night.

Deceased are: Sachin Kalgouda Patil (40), Sanjeev Raosaheb Patil-Jugle (35) and Abhilash Ashok Gulappanavar (2). Four injured have been rushed to a hospital in Miraj for treatment.

The accident occurred when the idol installed at Patil Galli was being taken out in a procession for immersion at Krishna river. The truck going to Ganeshwadi ploughed into the procession, killing three people on the spot.

Rash and negligent driving by the truck driver led in the mishap, it is said. The Kagwad police have registered a case.