3 men pose as cops, take away $2,000 from NRI

Zaid, a resident of 4th Cross, Kammanahalli, works in Yemen and came to India to meet relatives and friends

  Apr 02 2023
  updated: Apr 02 2023
A three-member gang posing as policemen robbed a man of $2,000 in Kammanahalli. 

Zaid, a resident of 4th Cross, Kammanahalli, works in Yemen and came to India to meet relatives and friends. 

Zaid was walking near Empire Hotel on Kammanahalli Main Road around 7.45 pm on March 29. He carried a bag. Three men came in a car and introduced themselves as policemen. They showed him their ID cards to make him believe they were policemen in mufti. 

They asked Zaid to show his passport. Zaid gave them his passport. One of them forced him to show his bag. Zaid gave his bag to them. They took out $2,000 and returned his passport, and rode off. 

Zaid later filed a complaint at the Banasawadi police station. Police have got some clues about the suspects and will arrest them soon, a senior officer said.

