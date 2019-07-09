3 new flight services from Mysuru

Three more flight services will be added, on July 19, to the existing two services from the Mysuru airport at Mandakalli.

Alliance Air will launch daily flights from Mysuru to Hyderabad, Kochi and Goa. The first regular service, the Mysuru-Chennai-Hyderabad Trujet flight, arrives at 7.40 pm and departs at 8.35 pm. The flights began under the regional air connectivity scheme ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) on September 20, 2017.

But, it had stopped on November 16, 2017, due to operational problems. It resumed on November 21, 2017. Trujet has evinced interest in operating on the Mysuru-Chennai and Mysuru-Belagavi routes. Indigo also has plans for a Mysuru-Hyderabad flight. The second flight service began on June 9.